Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.37% of Schrödinger worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 46.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

