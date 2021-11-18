Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.43

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.43 and last traded at $166.43, with a volume of 3290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,663,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after buying an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,228,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

