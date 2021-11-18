Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SCWTF remained flat at $$1,443.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $1,443.40 and a one year high of $1,558.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,498.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,599.73.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

