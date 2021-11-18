Scotiabank Analysts Give Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) a C$0.65 Price Target

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has been given a C$0.65 target price by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s current price.

MIN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 784,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,070. Excelsior Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$116.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

