Scotiabank Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$13.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

Get Real Matters alerts:

TSE REAL traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 784,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,469. Real Matters has a one year low of C$7.65 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of C$626.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.78.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.