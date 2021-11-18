Scotiabank Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to C$13.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

RLLMF stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

