Scott Arthur Rust Sells 8,832 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NATI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. 3,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Instruments by 14.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Instruments by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in National Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 61.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.