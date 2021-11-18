Scott Hutton Acquires 3,000 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) CEO Scott Hutton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 90,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,074. The company has a market cap of $174.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $31.99.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($31.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
BDSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.