Scott Schatz Buys 1,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TSQ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.