Scott Schatz Buys 1,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TSQ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

