Seagen (SGEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/8/2021 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagen reported wider-than-expected loss in Q3 while revenues beat estimates. Its lymphoma drug, Adcetris, has been performing well since its launch and contributes the majority of Seagen’s revenues. Collaboration with Japan’s Takeda for global commercialization of Adcetris is generating royalties. Seagen’s pipeline candidates are also progressing well. Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak were recently approved for three different cancer indications. This should reduce the company’s heavy dependence on Adcetris in the future and generate a new revenue stream as well. However, high reliance on Adcetris for growth remains a woe. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug could hurt sales significantly. Stiff competition in the target market is another concern for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

10/29/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $196.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $154.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $192.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Seagen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $183.35. 4,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,473. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $159.01.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,918 shares of company stock valued at $32,069,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 6.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 18.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Seagen by 155.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

