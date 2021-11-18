Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Short Interest Update

Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) (TSE:SCC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the October 14th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Sears Canada has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Sears Canada

Sears Canada, Inc engages in the sale of goods and services through its retail and direct channels. The company was founded on September 17, 1952 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

