Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 8152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Specifically, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,800 in the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,471 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after buying an additional 660,644 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Seer by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seer by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seer by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 336,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

