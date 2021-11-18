SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 1,428,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of -0.18.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in SelectQuote by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

