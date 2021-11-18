Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain Sells 100,000 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 122,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,795,545. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 258,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 3,569.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

