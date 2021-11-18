Senstar Technologies (SNT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT) is one of 43 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Senstar Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

10.5% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Senstar Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $81.27 million $360,000.00 9.56 Senstar Technologies Competitors $313.39 million $19.81 million -32.66

Senstar Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senstar Technologies. Senstar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Senstar Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.7%. Senstar Technologies pays out 197.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 62.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Senstar Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Senstar Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senstar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Senstar Technologies Competitors 150 523 936 41 2.53

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.26%. Given Senstar Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senstar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Senstar Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies 15.27% -0.13% -0.09% Senstar Technologies Competitors -7.72% 30.78% -0.87%

Summary

Senstar Technologies competitors beat Senstar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts. The Turnkey Projects segment includes installation of comprehensive turnkey solutions for which revenues are generated from long term fixed price contracts. The Video & Cyber Security segment sells of integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications complemented by cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. The company was founded on March 27, 1984 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.