Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $91.18 million and $27.35 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

