Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $5,161,500.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SCI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.94. 4,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 185.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $2,338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 82.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

