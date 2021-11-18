Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of Service Co. International worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after acquiring an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,096 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

