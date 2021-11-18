Sharder (SS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. Sharder has a market cap of $1.59 million and $93,030.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharder has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00222943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00088708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.