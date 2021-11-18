Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 25.6% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

