Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 430,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 325,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

