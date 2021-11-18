Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.3% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $1,118,292,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $331.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

