Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.3% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $331.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.97. The company has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.