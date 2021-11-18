Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 1,600 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.2% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

NYSE PG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,513 shares of company stock valued at $42,535,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.