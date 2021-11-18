SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $23.64 billion and $3.66 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00092297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.09 or 1.00415768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.55 or 0.07078863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002625 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,737,271,202,617 coins and its circulating supply is 549,055,952,729,359 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

