SHIELD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $153.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $148,350.01 and approximately $153.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,813.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.74 or 0.07018678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.43 or 0.00358788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.45 or 0.00967679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00084006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.09 or 0.00396264 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00261521 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

