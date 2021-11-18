ShipChain Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $792,766.56 and $2,543.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00220081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.