ShipChain Trading Up 122.9% This Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 262.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 122.9% higher against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $9,265.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00223021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

