ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SWAV traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.64. The stock had a trading volume of 262,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,378. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.13 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average of $192.99.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 383.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $641,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $206,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 49.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 49.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
