ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SWAV traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.64. The stock had a trading volume of 262,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,378. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.13 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average of $192.99.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 383.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $641,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $206,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 49.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 49.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

