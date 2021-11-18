Shopping (SPI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $714,623.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.43 or 0.00065163 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $33.38 million and $714,623.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,421.73 or 1.00920061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.39 or 0.07101739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,241 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

