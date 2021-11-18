Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of Shore Bancshares worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

SHBI opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $233.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

