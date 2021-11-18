Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Rises By 62.0%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the October 14th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,339.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $48.18 on Thursday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.