Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Drops By 35.4%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASGI opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 63.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth $250,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

