Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Declines By 37.8%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the October 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ACSAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ACSAY stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

