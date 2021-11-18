Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 41.8%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 488,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AEMD opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

