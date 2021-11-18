Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Rises By 84.7%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the October 14th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.8 days.

AGLNF stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

