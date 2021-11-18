Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Rises By 84.7%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the October 14th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.8 days.

AGLNF stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

