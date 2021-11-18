Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Grows By 69.2%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 650.2 days.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Aixtron has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

