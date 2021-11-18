Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Grows By 69.2%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 650.2 days.
Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Aixtron has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.
Aixtron Company Profile
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.