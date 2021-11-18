Short Interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Drops By 35.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,050,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 73,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

NYSE:BABA opened at $147.86 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.40.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

