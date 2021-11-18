Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Grows By 67.0%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the October 14th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE AWF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,659. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,114,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,664,000 after buying an additional 289,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,028,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

