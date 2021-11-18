Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Decreases By 40.8%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 161,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 106,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $204.81 million, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

