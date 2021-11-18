Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Drops By 38.5%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $436.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.14. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $332.10 and a 12 month high of $615.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $3.439 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANPDY. KGI Securities lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

