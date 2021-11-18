Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Expands By 66.1%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the October 14th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,876,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASTI stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

