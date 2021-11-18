Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Decreases By 35.1%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ BSKY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

