Short Interest in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Rises By 91.5%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 504.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 126,620 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $381,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO opened at $2.57 on Thursday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.067 per share. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

