Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Increases By 65.2%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the October 14th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,146. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

