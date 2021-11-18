Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Declines By 35.2%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWMN opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

