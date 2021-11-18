Short Interest in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Expands By 60.1%

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the October 14th total of 71,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CBRE Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CBAH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,978. CBRE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Acquisition by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,493,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 540,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Acquisition

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

