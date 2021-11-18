Short Interest in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Expands By 60.1%

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the October 14th total of 71,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CBRE Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
CBAH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,978. CBRE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.
About CBRE Acquisition
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
