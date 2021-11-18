Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Rises By 88.2%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGSH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.33.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

