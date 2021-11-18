Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Increases By 70.8%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the October 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CPHRF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.