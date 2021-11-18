Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Increases By 81.8%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 553,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.73. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

